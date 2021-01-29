© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Biden Executive Order Staves Off Offshore Drilling Near Florida

WMFE | By Amy Green
Published January 29, 2021 at 7:36 AM EST
Opponents in St. Augustine of oil and gas exploration hold signs
Amy Green/WMFE

New oil and gas development will remain paused in federal waters off Florida’s coasts under an executive order signed by President Joe Biden. 

The order is part of a seismic shift in federal policy on climate change under the new administration. 

The order reaffirms a 10-year moratorium on new drilling off the coasts of southeastern states including Florida, which former President Donald Trump announced shortly before the election. 

But for most of his term Trump had sought to expand offshore drilling. Erin Handy of Oceana says Biden’s action is good news in a state where offshore drilling is strongly opposed.  

“Over 100 Florida municipalities took a formal stand and passed resolutions over the last five years opposing offshore drilling. They know this is not the right way to go.” 

Biden’s order also calls for a review of the federal leasing and permitting program. Other orders are aimed at cutting emissions and doubling energy production from offshore wind turbines.
Copyright 2021 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.org.

Tags

EnvironmentOff shore oil drillingPresident Joe BidenPresident Donald TrumpClimate Change
Amy Green

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/ways-to-support.

Related Content