Environment

Officials: Florida Panther Dies After Fight With Other Cat

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By The Associated Press
Published January 17, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST
A tan panther creeping through green bush.
Florida Fish and Wildlfe/Flikr
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has already reported three panther deaths this year after 22 deaths in 2020.

An endangered Florida panther has died following a fight with another panther.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it's the third panther death reported this year.

A total of 22 Florida panther deaths were reported in 2020.

Officials say an injured 2-year-old male panther was found Monday in Glades County near the Fisheating Creek Wildlife Management Area.

The cat was transported to an emergency care facility but eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico.

Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

Tags

EnvironmentFlorida Pantherpanther deathsFlorida Fish And Wildlife Conservation Commission
The Associated Press
The Associated Press

