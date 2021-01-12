© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Tampa Planning To Deal With Rising Seas

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published January 12, 2021 at 5:03 PM EST
Photo of downtown Tampa waterfront
City of Tampa
Water surrounds downtown Tampa on three sides

Tampa is conducting a $75,000 study to determine the city's risk from rising seas.

Planners will produce a report on best practices for both new developments and existing homeowners who live in low-lying areas and want to minimize any impact.

During a webinar update on the project, Forbes Tompkins of the Pew Charitable Trusts said the impacts of rising seas can be considerable.

"Sunny day flooding from high tides in low-lying communities, it can be flooded homes and businesses," he said. "Stormwater drainage systems can become overwhelmed - actually reversing their intended purpose of removing water from a community and then serving actually as an entry point for floodwaters during high tides events and coastal storms."

Sea level rise projections through 2100
City of Tampa
Sea level rise projections through 2100

The state-funded study is looking at the question of what parts of the city will be most affected by the inexorable rise of the oceans, and how the city can plan for its impact. That includes creative land use planning, and restrictions and regulations on building in low-lying areas.

Randy Goers, the city's planning director, said they'll be using science as a basis for their planning changes.

"We think this is going to start a discussion on sea level rise and regulation - which we don't expect an answer in this project, we expect to maybe have some ideas - but it will take several months of communication with our community," he said.

Planners will produce a report on best practices for both new developments, as well as for existing homeowners, who will be impacted by rising seas and want to know what they can do over time to minimize the impact. The study is scheduled to be completed by the end of April.

Tags

Environmentrising oceansGlobal Warming
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is WUSF's assistant news director as well as a reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/ways-to-support.

Related Content