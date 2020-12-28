© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Wildlife Officials: 20 Florida Panthers Killed This Year

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By The Associated Press
Published December 28, 2020 at 9:55 AM EST
A tan panther creeping through green bush.
Florida Fish and Wildlfe/Flikr

At least 20 Florida panthers have died this year, mostly because of people.

At least 20 Florida panthers have died in 2020. That's a toll that appears to be on track to finish lower than in previous years.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says people caused almost all of the deaths this year. One panther was killed by another panther. A train hit another. And yet another was mutilated and its body was found on a roadside near Immokalee.

The state recorded 27 panther deaths in 2019 and 30 in 2018. Wildlife officials say the panther population appears to be steady with 120 and 230 adults living in the wild.

Tags

EnvironmentFlorida Panther
The Associated Press
See stories by The Associated Press

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/ways-to-support.

Related Content