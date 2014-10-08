2014 Was a Good Year for Sea Turtle Nesting

State wildlife researchers say 2014 was a good year for sea turtle testing in Florida.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the number of loggerhead turtle nests remained high and the number of leatherback turtle nests reached a record this year.

Researchers surveyed more than 800 miles of Florida beaches for two reports that document the number of nests and nesting trends.

Officials said the number of green turtle nests dropped this year compared to 2013, but they say the drop was expected due to cyclical fluctuations in nesting patterns for that species. Overall, green turtle nesting trends have shown an exponential increase over the last 26 years.

Commission researcher Simona Ceriana says the nesting season tallies are encouraging for the future of these endangered species.