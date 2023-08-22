© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Education

Tallahassee student group for Black men won't have to change its name

WFSU | By Valerie Crowder
Published August 22, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT
Tallahassee Community College says an academic enrichment program that primarily serves African American men won’t have to change its name under a new state higher education law.

The state’s new laws restricting funding for diversity, equity and inclusion isn’t expected to affect Black Male Achievers, despite concerns expressed by two students, one of whom is a member of the program, said Bryan Hooper, the program's advisor.

“There have been no talks upstream or downstream about the need or suggestion or requirement to change the name," Hooper said.

BMA is an extracurricular program that provides support services to students, and it doesn't rely on state or federal funding, Hooper said.

The state's new higher education law prohibits colleges and universities from using state and federal dollars to fund programs or campus activities that advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion, with certain exceptions.

Hooper was responding to a story aired by WFSU where student members of the program expressed concerns for its future.

Hooper says the law is "confusing," but he was never concerned about having to change the name of Black Male Achievers.

Tags
Education DEI2023 Florida Legislature
