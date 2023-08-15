Extreme heat is challenging school districts across Florida

Record-breaking temperatures are challenging school districts across the greater Tampa Bay region.

While most don't have a formal heat-wave policy, they are having to make some adjustments.

Pasco school district spokeswoman Melanie Waxler said Monday that overworked air conditioning systems are starting to fail, and schools are seeing an increase in maintenance requests.

Some schools are also limiting outdoor activities or moving them inside.

Waxler said the district's maintenance team is responding to AC repair requests as quickly as possible.

"A colleague here referred to it is almost like playing whack-a-mole, which is pretty accurate because we're we are having instances at each school here and there," Waxler said.

Waxler said students are moved to another part of the school to keep cool when a classroom's AC stops working. If that isn't possible, the schools will consider early dismissal.

"We strongly encourage parents to make sure they are sending their children to school with water bottles, some type of water container so that kids can throughout the day refill those containers, be it through a refilling station or a water fountain, that just to make sure that their kids stay hydrated, Waxler said."

Hillsborough County Schools is also encouraging students to bring water bottles to school.

District spokeswoman Tanya Arja said schools have been reminded that extra water, shade, and breaks should be provided for students participating in an outside activity, and teachers and coaches are being encouraged to limit outside activity and move students into classrooms or gymnasiums during high heat index peak times of the day, if needed.

Added Sarasota County spokeswoman Kelsey Whealy: "PE and athletic staff do have guidelines and best practices they follow to ensure that classes, practices, games etc. are all being handled with student and personnel safety in mind no matter what the weather or temperature is outdoors."

Classes could be modified from outdoors to indoors, and elementary class recess outside may turn into a free period in the classroom where students can read, have a study hall, or see part of a movie — usually at the discretion of the teacher.

Students there are also encouraged to bring water bottles to school.