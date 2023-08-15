AP Psychology is back at one Central Florida school district after controversy

Seminole County Schools has notified students enrolled in AP Psychology that they can continue taking the course this year.

The school district is one of only a handful in Florida that will be offering the original course, with modifications made to the unit on gender identity and sexuality.

The district had originally offered students an AP Seminar in Psychology as an alternative.

Students in the district now have four options:

Option 1 - Drop AP Seminar with psychology principles and add AP Psychology

- Drop AP Seminar with psychology principles and add AP Psychology Option 2 - Drop AP Seminar with psychology principles and add a different course

- Drop AP Seminar with psychology principles and add a different course Option 3 - Drop an elective course and add AP Psychology

- Drop an elective course and add AP Psychology Option 4 - Keep currently enrolled courses



Families are required to make a decision on scheduling by noon on Thursday, August 17.

"By choosing to enroll your student in AP Psychology, we trust that you have considered your educational options and accept the AP Psychology curriculum," said Superintendent Serita Beamon in a statement. She wants parents to understand that "AP Psychology is a college level course, and you are in agreement that the content is age-appropriate for your student."

AP Psychology was temporarily banned in the state earlier this month due to restrictions on gender identity and sexuality imposed by the Parental Rights in Education law.

The course was eventually reinstated by Education Commissioner Manny Diaz. AP African American History is still banned in Florida.

