A Tallahassee student group for Black men might have to change its name

A student organization that serves African-American men who attend Tallahassee Community College might have to change its name or risk losing funding under a new Florida law.

Tyler Soto, a student at TCC, is a member of Black Male Achievers. He says they're working out possible new names, such as "Male Achievers" or "Scholar Male Achievers."

"We’re going to have to change the name of our organization or they’re going to defund it because it has 'Black' in front of it."

A new law prohibits student-led organizations that “advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion” and other social and political causes from receiving state or federal funding. While those organizations aren’t banned outright, they may only receive funding from student-activity fees under the new law.

That has him and his classmates concerned as they get ready to return to campus this month, Soto said.

Soto, who's also a member of TCC’s Student Government Association, says changes like these only encourage him to get more involved in the political process.

“It has made me want to step up and be the change.”

Soto’s classmate Denzel Wiggins is also a member of SGA and the Black Male Achievers.

“I don’t think we should have to change our name because obviously it’s for the Black community, so I’m not a fan.”

Wiggins says he’s also not happy about the Stop Woke Act, which restricts the way race is taught in college and university classrooms. That law is the driver behind the state’s controversial new African American history standards in K-12 schools.

“Trying to erase things that we’ve been through that we had to deal with to get to where we are now is just trying to water down the things that we’ve done," Wiggins said. "I think our history is very important."

