Florida schools roll out consent forms for student nicknames

Parents in Florida will have to sign a consent form before their school-aged child can be called by a name other than the one on their birth certificate.

That includes if a child wants to be called a nickname, or if a transgender child wants to use a name that aligns with their gender identity.

Orange and Seminole County School parents have already received the forms.

Every district in the state will be required to create such a form because of the expanded Parental Rights in Education or Don’t Say Gay law.

Under that law, students are not allowed to be called by their preferred pronouns or use bathrooms that align with their gender identity.

In an example given to OCPS Superintendent Maria Vazquez by the Florida Department of Education, a child named Robert would have to get permission to be called Bob or Bobby.

A child given the name Robert at birth but who is transitioning and now goes by Roberta or Bobbi, would also need to be given permission to be called Roberta or Bobbi.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said the expansion of the Parental Rights in Education law was needed to protect children from content that wasn't age-appropriate. The law has already caused AP African American History to be banned, and AP Psych to be temporarily banned in the state.

Both Equality Florida and the Human Rights Campaign have issued travel advisories to the state, warning LGBTQ people against coming to Florida amidst a wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation.

