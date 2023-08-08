Advice for Tampa-area families with students heading back to school

Summer has almost passed into the history books here in Florida. And thousands of students are heading back to school later this week.

Kelley Parris is executive director of the Children's Board of Hillsborough County. She said now is the time for parents to help their youngsters ease back into the school year by getting them back on a schedule.

Children's Board of Hillsborough County / Courtesy Children's Board of Hillsborough County Executive Director Kelley Parris.

"Especially getting them back into a routine before school starts, I would make sure they're getting up at the same time, they're eating a good breakfast, they're eating lunch the same time they would at school, and they are getting enough sleep," she said.

Parris also recommends that children in Hillsborough and Pinellas use the free "My On" app for online reading.

In the organization's August newsletter, she said with all the changes to Florida's education system, "You should ask yourself what your child's learning style is (auditory, visual or kinesthetic), and will this educational setting maximize their ability to learn?" "And with the advent of 'school choice,' comes the responsibility to educate yourself on the options, benefits and risks, to ensure your child is in a school placement that maximizes their learning and is truly 'preparing them for life,'" she wrote.

Parris said parents are most concerned about the long-term effects of COVID on children's social-emotional learning and growth.

"We have a little girl that's 3 years old that walked in to one of our resource centers after it opened back up and we were getting back to somewhat the new normal. And it was the first time in her life she had been able to play with other children," Parris said.

Parris said the loss of all that socialization during the pandemic is likely to have lifelong effects on children.

And she said when children lose those personal interactions they turn to social media, which creates new problems. Which schools will bear the brunt of.

Parris recommends that families take advantage of free access to the Children's Board's Resource Centers in Hillsborough County, which provide a variety of learning and fun activities.

