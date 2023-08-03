Florida Baptist leader wants to talk history standards with Gov. DeSantis

Hundreds of faith leaders of the Florida General Baptist Convention decried the state’s new African American History standards at a conference in Orlando on Wednesday.

The pastors formed their own task force for teaching African American history in the state.

Newly elected President of the Florida General Baptist Convention Dr. Carl Johnson wants to meet with Gov. Ron DeSantis to talk about the standards.

Critics take issue with a middle school standard that would teach kids that slavery was beneficial.

Johnson said as a veteran, and a fellow Christian, he wants to see if they can reason together and find a compromise when it comes to the language of the standards.

“Not about Republican, not about Democrat, not about Independent, but about Christ," said Johnson. "And I understand this, Mr. Governor, you are Christian. And I want to sit before you. I believe there is some good in you. And I believe, if you sit with me, we can bring some good in this situation.”

Earlier this week, Gov. Ron DeSantis reached out to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris about the standards. She declined.

“This language has disturbed us. And if this governor cares about people, he should not want this disturbance to linger in our culture. Of course, I'm looking forward to that meeting," said Johnson. "Like he called our vice president out to come meet with her in our state. Well, you got somebody in your state, who's the new elected state president for this convention, who has been called for a time like this.”

Johnson is referencing the Book of Esther when he says "called for a time like this." Mordecai tells Esther that she has been called "for such a time as this." It's up to her to reason with King Ahasuerus (Xerxes) in order to save her people from certain destruction.

Johnson and the leaders referenced the stories of Moses and Esther throughout the press conference, who both set their people free from tyrants.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says he supports the standards and says they are, "rooted in whatever is factual."

