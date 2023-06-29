With no quorum, no vote on Broward County schools superintendent’s contract

The selection of Broward County schools’ new superintendent was supposed to be a fresh start, the turning of a page, a step towards stability.

Not so fast.

On Thursday morning, the school board meeting at the district’s headquarters in downtown Fort Lauderdale ended almost as soon as it began — without accomplishing the one thing the board was supposed to do that day: vote on incoming Superintendent Peter Licata’s contract so he could start the job next week.

Not enough board members showed up. Only three of the nine board members — Jeff Holness, Sarah Leonardi and Allen Zeman — attended in person, so a 'physical quorum' could not be reached.

It was previously known that three members — Board Chair Lori Alhadeff, Vice Chair Debbi Hixon and Board Member Nora Rupert — would be out of the country and would participate remotely.

But in the days and hours ahead of the meeting, members Torey Alston, Brenda Fam and Daniel Foganholi said they wouldn't attend in person, with Foganholi's secretary giving just two hours’ notice through an email.

Fam was calling into the meeting but it ended before she could join.

“Madam Superintendent, because we only have three members of the board physically present, that does not constitute a physical quorum. So we are not able to conduct business today,” said board attorney Marilyn Batista.

Less than five minutes after gaveling in the meeting, Interim Superintendent Earlean Smiley gaveled it out.

“We will have to adjourn the meeting. We will have to then set a date and time for the next meeting to conduct school board business,” Smiley said. “I declare this meeting adjourned.”

It’s the latest chapter in a district that has so often been defined by dysfunction, upheaval and mismanagement. Still, some in the boardroom were in disbelief, others visibly angry.

Licata was supposed to start his new job on Monday July 3. He will now have to wait a few more days — if not weeks. For the seasoned educator who has sought the superintendency for years, this was supposed to mark a momentous next step in his nearly three decade-long career in public education.

Speaking to reporters, Licata voiced some frustration, noting that his wife had taken a red-eye flight to attend the meeting in person. Still, he seemed to take it in his stride.

“We're just gonna move forward. It just delays what the inevitable is,” Licata said. “We'll get through it. We'll just reschedule. And when everyone's back in town, we'll redo this all over again.”

Others were more noticeably frustrated by the turn of events.

“I'm feeling disappointed,” Leonardi said. “Because I was very excited to get started with Dr. Licata with our fresh start as a district. So I'm disappointed that that's not happening today.”

Smiley, for her part, has made it abundantly clear that she doesn’t want to stay on in her post any longer than strictly necessary. Smiley left retirement to lead the district after the departure of former Superintendent Vickie Cartwright and has every intention to go back to retired life.

“Clearly, it would have been ideal to have our board meeting, to have Dr. Licata take his seat at the dais and I make my descent. I was so hoping for that to happen today,” Smiley said. “I was very excited today about taking my leave. But it will happen.”

Editor's Note: this story will be updated.

