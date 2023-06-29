© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Education

Ex-New College trustee launches a congressional campaign

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By News Service of Florida
Published June 29, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
A picture of the front of New College, with sign and trees
New College of Florida
/
New College of Florida is offering guaranteed admission to qualified area students who apply by Dec 1.

Eddie Speir filed paperwork Monday to enter the 2024 race in Congressional District 16 in Manatee and Sarasota counties.

A former New College of Florida trustee who left the board after being denied confirmation by the state Senate has launched a congressional campaign.

Eddie Speir filed paperwork Monday to enter the 2024 race in Congressional District 16 in Manatee and Sarasota counties. Speir’s candidacy sets up a Republican primary against U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan.

Speir criticized the incumbent in a lengthy Twitter post as he announced his run. “I have heard Vern Buchanan is a statesman for (the) Republican Party, but he appears to be more of a statesman for the status quo. We need more,” Speir wrote.

Jan Schneider, a Democrat, also is running for the seat.

Gov. Ron DeSantis in January appointed Speir, a founder of a private Christian school in Bradenton, as a New College trustee. Speir was part of a slate of six trustees appointed by DeSantis to try to overhaul the small liberal-arts college in Sarasota.

While the Senate last month confirmed other members of the New College board, it did not give approval to Speir. DeSantis subsequently appointed Joe Jacquot, a former general counsel to the governor, to serve as a trustee.

News Service of Florida
