Central Florida celebrates the passage of a law mandating AAPI history in schools

The Central Florida community is celebrating this weekend ahead of a new law taking effect July 1st that mandates the instruction of Asian American and Pacific Islander history in Florida K-12 classrooms.

With the passage of HB 1537, all Florida K-12 students will be required to learn the history of Asian American and Pacific Islanders in the US.

Make Us Visible Florida Director Mimi Chan says it’s been a two-year fight making this law a reality starting with a statewide petition back in the summer of 2021.

Community members are invited to celebrate the passage of the law on Saturday at the Wah Lum Temple in Orlando with a lion dance performance and kung fu show.

“We are so excited to be able to commemorate this moment in time, and take a moment to show gratitude to all of the advocates and volunteers and supporters of our legislation," said Chan.

Florida is only the fifth state in the country to mandate the instruction of AAPI history.

“I am so proud of my team and of the citizens of Florida that have come out across the state to be united behind something that is going to make long lasting effects for our youth and for generations to come," said Chan.

Another celebration will take play in Miami in July.

