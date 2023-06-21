Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna agrees to a settlement with the education department

Leon Superintendent Rocky Hanna has been an outspoken critic of Governor Ron DeSantis and many of the policies passed by the Republican-controlled legislature.

Last year, he indicated he would protect teachers who run afoul of rules restricting how aspects of history, race, sexuality, and gender identity are taught in public school.

According to the complaint Hanna also encouraged students and teachers to participate in a protest against the policy. In March, Hanna participated in a book giveaway, where he blasted lawmakers for removing certain books from schools’ libraries.

“What’s happening in the building behind me is concerning to say the least. It’s disappointing we’ve now pitted parents against teachers. For so long we’ve worked together where the parent and teacher supported the child," Hanna said.

According to the settlement with the Florida Department of Education, if Hanna becomes employed in a position that requires his teaching certificate, he must sit out for two years, pay a $1,000 fine during the probationary period, and enroll in a college education leadership and ethics course. Being an elected superintendent doesn’t require a teaching certificate, so Hanna says those penalties won’t stop him from doing his job now. He worries letting the investigation continue could have

Hanna told WFSU in a statement that he does not regret the decisions he’s made, because he believes it was for the betterment of Leon County schools.

