A Freedom school at Carter G. Woodson Museum will keep African American history alive

With Florida and other states passing restrictions on how African American history is taught, one group is bringing back a tactic used at the beginning of the civil rights movement.

In the 1960s, Freedom schools attacked the problem of literacy in the African American community. Now, they're stepping up to teach African American history in the wake of laws prohibiting the teaching of history that might make some students uncomfortable.

ASAALH /

Jacqueline Hubbard, of the St. Petersburg Chapter of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, said her organization is staying out of the "woke" debate and just doing the teaching.

"What about the comfort of Black children?" Hubbard asked. "Is it fair for them to only learn a skewed version of history that erases their ancestors' journey?"

Hubbard said it's not just about teaching the shameful parts of African American history, but also about triumphing over it.

"All children need to learn about Black Americans' abilities to overcome mistreatment, enslavement, brutality, lynchings, mass incarceration, and discrimination of every kind," said Hubbard.

Starting in June, the association will be teaching once-a-week classes on everything from African history and culture through slavery, the Civil War, emancipation, reconstruction, and segregation.

The classes will be on Thursday mornings at the Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum. The classes are aimed at high school students. You can learn more here.

Dr. Carter G. Woodson is widely recognized as the creator of African American history month.