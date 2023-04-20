Toni Morrison's 'Bluest Eye' is returning to Pinellas County schools

The Pinellas County Schools Library Media Review Team read Toni Morrison's "The Bluest Eye" to prepare for a meeting Tuesday night to reconsider use of the book in schools.

The American Library Association said the book has consistently been among the most challenged titles since its publication in 1970.

It was pulled after a parent complained. This was based on the State Board of Education rule that said media specialists must "approve and select" books for libraries and classrooms.

Students at Palm Harbor University High School pushed back and the district said it would reconsider.

Now the book will be placed back into Pinellas high school libraries and will be made available as a supplemental classroom resource, so long as guidelines are followed.

The review team was made up of media specialists and considered whether the book was appropriate for high school students. They also gauged its educational value.