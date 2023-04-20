© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Education

Toni Morrison's 'Bluest Eye' is returning to Pinellas County schools

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Susan Giles Wantuck
Published April 20, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT
Michel Euler
/
AP
Toni Morrison was the author of Beloved, Song of Solomon and The Bluest Eye. She was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature, the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The book was taken off school library shelves and removed from classroom lessons after a parent complained.

The Pinellas County Schools Library Media Review Team read Toni Morrison's "The Bluest Eye" to prepare for a meeting Tuesday night to reconsider use of the book in schools.

The American Library Association said the book has consistently been among the most challenged titles since its publication in 1970.

It was pulled after a parent complained. This was based on the State Board of Education rule that said media specialists must "approve and select" books for libraries and classrooms.

Students at Palm Harbor University High School pushed back and the district said it would reconsider.

Now the book will be placed back into Pinellas high school libraries and will be made available as a supplemental classroom resource, so long as guidelines are followed.

The review team was made up of media specialists and considered whether the book was appropriate for high school students. They also gauged its educational value.

