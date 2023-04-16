© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

UNF officially inaugurates former USF Business Dean Moez Limayem as president

WJCT News
Published April 16, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT
A man wearing a ceremonial gap and gown stands behind a podium, delivering a speech.
University of North Florida
University of North Florida President Moez Limayem gives his inaugural address on Friday, April 14, 2023.

In his inaugural address, Limayem expressed his goal for the University of North Florida to rise to a Top 100 spot in national rankings.

The University of North Florida officially celebrated the inauguration of Moez Limayem as the university’s seventh president on Friday. 

The event included a processional of faculty, staff and students through campus, the installation of Limayem as president, his inaugural address and a campus celebration that included 10 $2,500 scholarships given to students.

The theme of the celebration was "Soaring Higher Together." Limayem expressed his goal for the university to rise in national prominence to a Top 100 spot in annual rankings by U.S. News & World Report.

UNF serves nearly 17,000 students on a 1,381-acre campus surrounded by nature in Southeast Jacksonville. Limayem is the former Dean of the University of South Florida Muma College of Business who took over as UNF’s president last summer.

Limayem on Friday emphasized four strategic areas of focus for the university: student success, research and innovation, community partnerships, and faculty and staff success. He said UNF has already received gift commitments that will exceed its fundraising goal of $25 million for this fiscal year.
Copyright 2023 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.

Tags
Education University of North FloridaMoez Limayem
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now