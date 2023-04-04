After a review, 'Ruby Bridges' will remain in the Pinellas elementary school curriculum

A movie that was up for review by Pinellas County Public Schools following a formal complaint by the parent of an elementary school student will continue to be shown.

"Ruby Bridges," which was recently reported to be banned by the school district, will continue to be a part of educational programming, according to a statement by school officials.

The issue began when a North Shore Elementary School parent filed the formal complaint with the school district after the movie — which is based on the true story of a 6-year-old girl's experiences of integration in New Orleans during the 1960s — was shown in honor of Black History Month.

The school shows the Disney movie every year, and parents were given the opportunity to opt their children out.

The district made national news after initial reports that the movie had been banned from all schools in the district as a result of the complaint.

According to a Pinellas County Schools news release, the School-Based Review Committee at North Shore Elementary met April 3 to discuss the parent's complaint.

The board consisted of three teachers, two parents, two community members and a library media technology specialist, all of whom watched the movie and read the complaint before the meeting convened, according to the statement.

Although the parent who made the complaint was invited to address the committee, they did not attend, the statement read.

According to the statement, North Shore will continue to show the movie as a part of its Black History Month curriculum. The movie also remains available at Pinellas County school libraries.

The committee "voted to continue the use of the film with no additional parameters except those already in place for the showing of PG movies," the statement read.

The school district says it "encourages and welcomes diverse views in an effort to support public education and student success."

WUSF staff writer Meghan Bowman contributed to this report.

