University of Tampa President Ronald Vaughn announces his retirement

University of Tampa President Ronald L. Vaughn announced Friday he is retiring at the end of the academic year.

Vaughn, 76, joined UT as coordinator of the marketing department and became the university's 10 president in 1995.

“The University of Tampa has a strong educational foundation that is attracting excellent students from all over the U.S. and world,” Vaughn said. “The University’s reputation has grown, and the physical campus has been transformed. I believe it’s a good time for the next leader to take over at this great university.

"My wife Renée and I look forward to watching The University of Tampa continue to achieve its mission and help students reach their dreams.”

Vaughn’s titles included coordinator of marketing, Max H. Hollingsworth Endowed Chair of American Enterprise, director of the MBA program, dean of the College of Business and Graduate Studies and co-chief academic officer before becoming president.

“Ron Vaughn started out with a handful of old hand-me-down buildings, and transformed the campus into a dynamic, cutting-edge community that has some of the most innovative learning and living spaces in the country,” said James Eyer, Vice Chair of the UT Board of Trustees in the release. “He truly is a visionary. UT was fortunate to find the right person at the right time to transform the University into a model, metropolitan institution with a high-quality academic experience that is very appealing to prospective students.”

During Vaughn’s tenure, UT has expanded into new areas of study and increased its operating revenue by more than $370 million, invested $1 billion into campus improvements, and increased its annual economic impact on the Tampa Bay area by $1.3 billion.

The campus expansion includes the construction of a 607-bed residence hall and parking garage that will open in August 2024.

Added UT Board of Trustees Chair Charlotte Baker: "lt’s hard to think about UT without Ron Vaughn at the helm. We can’t thank Ron and Renée enough for their tireless work for the University. UT wouldn’t be what it is today without Ron Vaughn, and he has always had the best interest of the students, faculty and staff in mind as he has constantly strived for excellence in the entire educational experience.”

Vaughn will remain president until the end of the academic year on May 31, and the Board of Trustees will conduct a nationwide search for his successor.