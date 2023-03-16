Jacksonville approves $20 million for a new downtown UF campus

Jacksonville will kick in the first $20 million toward a new University of Florida graduate campus downtown.

City Council voted 16-1 on Tuesday to put the money toward a health and financial technology campus. The city intends to give the school $30 million more over the next three years.

UF board of trustees Chair Mori Hosseini told council the grad school campus isn’t possible without city taxpayers’ investment.

"With your favorable vote … we will be able to continue our fundraising efforts to raise at least an additional $50 million philanthropy locally and get land at no cost," Hosseini said. "Without that local support, this project cannot move forward."

Al Ferraro, a Republican mayor candidate, was the sole no vote. He said during a committee meeting last week that too much is still unknown about UF’s plan for him to support it.

The new campus is expected to be near Florida State College at Jacksonville’s existing Downtown campus, but the exact location is undecided. The project also hinges on another $50 million from the state Legislature, which Jacksonville Rep. Wyman Duggan is trying to get passed.

Copyright 2023 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.