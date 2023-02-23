Students hold statewide campus walkouts to protest DeSantis' 'attack on education'

Thousands of students at colleges and high schools across Florida walked out of their classes Thursday.

They did so as part of a movement called “Stand for Freedom” — a protest of the DeSantis administration's probe into college diversity, equity and inclusion programs, requests for health records for trans students and faculty, the restructuring of New College of Florida, and more.

Junior Elijah Keila spoke to the crowd at the "Stand for Freedom" rally on the University of South Florida campus on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.

At the University of South Florida Tampa campus, a couple hundred students and some faculty members gathered outside the Marshall Student Center in the unseasonable February heat.

Junior Elijah Keila spoke to the crowd at the rally.

“I believe there's a world where we can assume our freedom, where we can assume Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. One where we can all exist side-by-side and celebrate our differences as the glue of our society.”

Senior Faelyn C., who did not want to give their last name, drew a sign that read "Diversity is democracy" before the walkout began, saying the demonstration was important for the environment of the school and society we live in.

"Everybody's voices are important in the world that we are creating together," Faelyn said. "It is important that those voices are diverse, so that everybody gets a say in the democracy that we are part of."

Junior Ilah Davis with the Students for Sensible Drug Policy at USF said the university needs to embrace diversity.

"Why (is) me wanting to be myself or people embracing their culture, or disabilities, and you know who they are at their core, why should that should be refused?

"Why are we saying that you were not allowed to celebrate Black History Month or celebrate Hispanic History Month and bring awareness to those cultures?" she said. "I just don't understand why that's seen as bad or (why) we shouldn't embrace love."

University of South Florida philosophy professor Lee Braver was one of several speakers during a campus-wide walk out organized by students.

Lee Braver, a professor of philosophy at USF and father of one of the organizers, spoke at the rally, telling students to "never stop asking questions."

"Questioning your government is sometimes called unpatriotic, but investigating what your leaders are doing in your name, holding them accountable for what they do is not just your right in a democracy, it is your obligation."

Braver spoke about the history of Socrates, asking students if the story sounded familiar.

"Athens brought Socrates up on not believing what the government required all citizens to believe and corrupting the youth."

He added, "You can always tell when a leader is scared, they go after the educators. They fear an educated populace and they should. If knowledge is power, education is empowerment."

Jonathan Chavez was one of the student organizers and speakers for a campus-wide walkout at the University of South Florida on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.

The student organizers, including senior Jonathon Chavez, said their fight won't end with this event.

“We as college students are all free-willed adult citizens of the state of Florida, not children to be paternalistically indoctrinated at the will of the governor.”

Organizers say they're creating a student and faculty bill of rights that is scheduled to be unveiled on Feb. 28, at a protest outside the New College Board of Trustees meeting.