Education

Manatee will seek the public's input as it searches for a new superintendent

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published February 6, 2023 at 5:00 AM EST
The Manatee County School District will replace Cynthia Saunders, who is retiring in June.

The Manatee County School Board will seek the public's input as it searches for a new superintendent.

It is inviting parents and school employees to take part in four separate public sessions later this month.

The board will hire a replacement for Cynthia Saunders, who announced in October that she is stepping down at the end of the school year after five years in the role.

Saunders' announcement came months after she reached a settlement with the state Department of Education and paid a $2,000 fine over her role in possibly inflating the district's graduation rate.

The dates and times for the community forums:

Wed., Feb. 15: Palmetto High School

  • 4:30-5:30 p.m. :  Principals and district administrators
  • 6-7 p.m. : General public

Tues., Feb. 21: Manatee High School

  • 4:30-5:30 p.m.: Support staff
  • 6-7 p.m.: General public

Wed., Feb. 22: Parrish High School:

  • 6-7 p.m.: General public and virtual option

Thurs., Feb. 23: Braden River High School

  • 4:30-5:30 p.m.: Teachers and paraprofessionals
  • 6-7 p.m.: General public

The school district has also set up online surveys — in English and Spanish — where residents can weigh in on the search.

