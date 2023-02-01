© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Education

College Board will unveil a new AP African American Studies framework on Black History Month

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published February 1, 2023 at 6:52 AM EST
FILE - Six Catholic nuns, including Sister Mary Antona Ebo, front row fourth from left, lead a march in Selma, Ala., on March 10, 1965, in support of Black voting rights and in protest of the violence of Bloody Sunday when white state troopers brutally dispersed peaceful Black demonstrators. (AP Photo, File)
AP
/
AP
FILE - Six Catholic nuns, including Sister Mary Antona Ebo, front row fourth from left, lead a march in Selma, Ala., on March 10, 1965, in support of Black voting rights and in protest of the violence of Bloody Sunday when white state troopers brutally dispersed peaceful Black demonstrators. (AP Photo, File)

The Florida Department of Education rejected the original framework for the AP African American Studies course.

The College Board will roll out a new framework for an African American studies class that was rejected by the Florida Department of Education on February 1st.

The department took issue with several modules in the course including Black Queer Studies which it said goes against two newly passed laws in the state.

Now, the College Board will roll out a revised version of the course that was already piloted in 60 schools throughout the country, including one in Florida.

Florida Education Association Director Andrew Spar said the department’s actions set a dangerous precedent.

“Are we going to see limitations on how we teach the Holocaust, or how we teach about, you know, slavery in this country, or how we teach World History and some of the horrific events that we've seen in communist countries like China, or even in some of the South American countries like Colombia?”

Spar said the state’s stance also smacks of inequality.

“This is a course on African American history," said Spar. "There are courses on Chinese history, or European history and, and so on, and those courses have never been challenged. But then here comes a new course on African American studies. And Governor DeSantis is saying, we're not going to allow this course in Florida.”

Three high school students in Florida have threatened to sue Gov. Ron DeSantis if the course isn’t reinstated.

