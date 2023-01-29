© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Education

College halts diversity training to comply with "Stop Woke" law

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published January 29, 2023 at 12:31 PM EST
Valencia College has banned the practice of transvaginal ultrasounds, but according to records, that upset some students.
Valencia College says it needs time to review its courses to comply with the new law

An optional training class on diversity for faculty at a Central Florida public college has been canceled so administrators can
ensure it complies with a new state law known as the “Stop Woke” act.

Valencia College President Kathleen Plinske writes in an email to faculty members earlier this week that the school needs time to review faculty development courses to ensure they comply with the law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The law prohibits teaching or business practices that contend members of one ethnic group are inherently racist and should feel guilt for past actions committed by others.

Opponents say DeSantis doesn’t have an accurate idea of what critical race theory is, and argue that his motives are to suppress an accurate account of Black history.

