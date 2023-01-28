© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Florida's school choice bill clears its first hurdle

WFSU | By Valerie Crowder
Published January 28, 2023 at 8:23 AM EST
The House Choice and Innovation Subcommittee meeting was packed with people speaking for and against a measure to expand "school choice" programs to nearly every K-12 student in Florida on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Valerie Crowder
/
WFSU News
The House Choice and Innovation Subcommittee meeting was packed with people speaking for and against a measure to expand "school choice" programs to nearly every K-12 student in Florida on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.

A plan to give every Florida student a stipend to pay for private school, homeschool or a variety of education services is moving through the legislature.

“The point of the bill is to expand options to all students regardless of income status,” said Republican Rep. Kaylee Tuck, who’s sponsoring the measure.

HB 1 — “School Choice” — passed its first committee stop on Thursday. It passed the House Subcommittee on Choice and Innovation (13 - 4) along party lines.

The measure removes the last restrictions on income from the Florida Empowerment Scholarship program.

Rep. Angie Nixon (D-Jacksonville) tried to place a million-dollar cap on eligible income, but her amendment, failed.

“I just don’t think we should be subsidizing millionaires to take funding from public schools," Nixon said.

Another Nixon amendment would have stopped private schools that accept the vouchers from discriminating against minority, immigrant and LGBTQ students. It also failed.

The so-called “universal choice” bill has long been a goal for supporters of school choice. It’s likely to pass this session.

Copyright 2023 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags
Education School Choice
Valerie Crowder
Valerie Crowder is a freelance reporter based in Panama City, Florida. Before moving to Florida, she covered politics and education for Public Radio East in New Bern, North Carolina. While at PRE, she was also a fill-in host during All Things Considered. She got her start in public radio at WAER-FM in Syracuse, New York, where she was a part-time reporter, assistant producer and host. She has a B.A. in newspaper online journalism and political science from Syracuse University. When she’s not reporting the news, she enjoys reading classic fiction and thrillers, hiking with members of the Florida Trail Association and doing yoga.
See stories by Valerie Crowder
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now