© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
the_florida_roundup_logo_FINAL_01_2.png
The Florida Roundup
The Florida Roundup is a live, weekly call-in show with a distinct focus on the issues affecting Floridians. Each Friday at noon, listeners can engage in the conversation with journalists, newsmakers and other Floridians about change, policy and the future of our lives in the sunshine state.Join our hosts, veteran journalists from our partner public radio stations: WLRN’s Tom Hudson, broadcasting from Miami and WJCT’s Melissa Ross, broadcasting from Jacksonville.

DeSantis' 'war on woke' faces pushback, and teachers cover their classroom library books

WJCT News | By Brendan Rivers
Published January 27, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the crowd after being sworn in to begin his second term during an inauguration ceremony outside the Old Capitol on Jan. 3, 2023, in Tallahassee.
Lynne Sladky
/
AP
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the crowd after being sworn in to begin his second term during an inauguration ceremony outside the Old Capitol on Jan. 3, 2023, in Tallahassee.

On this week's Florida Roundup, we examine the state's decision to reject an Advanced Placement African American course as teachers cover up their classroom libraries, fearing they’ll run afoul of new state standards on what books students can access.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “war on woke” is getting pushback from high school students and high profile lawyer Ben Crump.

That’s after the Department of Education rejected an advanced placement African American studies course.

Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. tweeted: “We proudly require the teaching of African American history. We do not accept woke indoctrination masquerading as education.”

On Tuesday, the College Board said it would revise the course. On Wednesday, Crump held a news conference in Tallahassee to announce he would file a lawsuit on behalf of three Leon County students if DeSantis doesn’t allow the course to be taught.

Guests:

  • Shevrin Jones, Democratic state senator from Miami-Dade County.
  • Larry Rivers, author and distinguished professor of history at FAMU.
  • Will Brown, Jacksonville Today reporter


Teachers face felony charges over classroom libraries

Teachers in Manatee County have been told to cover their bookshelves until all books can be reviewed or risk prosecution.

Under new state standards, teachers who are found with inappropriate books or books that have not been vetted by media specialists could be charged with a third-degree felony.

Among the guidelines: Books must be “free of pornography” and “appropriate for the age and level group.” Media specialists tasked with reviewing the books are also told to avoid material that could lead to “indoctrination.”

Guests:

Copyright 2023 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.

Tags
Education Ron DeSantisShevrin JonesStop WOKE ActAfrican American StudiesAfrican American history
Brendan Rivers
Brendan Rivers comes to WJCT News with years of experience reporting and hosting news for several stations in the Daytona Beach area.
See stories by Brendan Rivers
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now