Is learning about Black history important to you? WUSF wants to hear your story

Over the past two weeks, Gov. Ron DeSantis has faced criticism over his decision to reject an Advanced Placement course on African American studies to be taught in Florida high schools.

In a letter from the State Board of Education to the College Board, the course "is inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value.”

This has drawn strong reaction from lawmakers, including Democratic State Sen. Shevrin Jones, who said DeSantis is "willing to weaponize policies under the guise of individual freedom."

The decision comes days before the nation will be celebrating Black History Month in February.

