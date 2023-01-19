School superintendents blame unions for a snag in teacher pay raises

Thousands of Florida teachers have yet to get their share of the state’s $800 million allocation for raises — and school superintendents are blaming the unions.

They say union negotiations are why they did not meet the Oct. 1 deadline to submit an approved salary distribution plan to the state.

Addison Davis, superintendent for Hillsborough County Schools, spoke at Wednesday Board of Education meeting to say he regularly meets with union leaders, but they have yet to reach an agreement.

"We had to deal with some issues this week with teachers who were sleeping in their cars," Davis said. "So we know the importance of being able to accelerate that money and get in their pockets by Oct. 1.”

Teacher union leaders disagree that they're the problem.

Florida Education Association President Andrew Spar pointed out that the majority of school districts have successfully completed their negotiations and paid the raises.

