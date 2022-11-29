© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Student's attorney asks justices to reject USF's appeal in fees dispute from COVID shutdown

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published November 29, 2022 at 10:52 AM EST
usf.jpg
WUSF Public Media
A lawsuit alleges that USF breached a contract and improperly kept fees paid by students. Similar lawsuits have been filed against colleges and universities in Florida and across the country.

The university went to the state Supreme Court after the 2nd District Court of Appeal refused to dismiss a potential class-action lawsuit filed by ValerieMarie Moore.

A student’s attorneys argued Monday that the Florida Supreme Court should reject an appeal by the University of South Florida in a dispute about fees collected for services that were not provided early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

USF went to the Supreme Court last month after the 2nd District Court of Appeal refused to dismiss a potential class-action lawsuit filed by student ValerieMarie Moore. The lawsuit alleges that USF breached a contract with Moore and improperly kept fees paid by students.

Similar lawsuits have been filed against colleges and universities in Florida and across the country after campuses were shut down in 2020, with courts coming to different conclusions.

In asking the state Supreme Court to take up the case, USF contended that Moore did not identify an “express, written contract obligating petitioner (the university) to provide her with specific on-campus services.” It also cited a ruling by the 3rd District Court of Appeal that dismissed a similar case involving Miami Dade College.

But in Monday's filing, attorneys for Moore disputed that the ruling by the 2nd District Court of Appeal conflicted with the ruling by the 3rd District Court of Appeal.

“The fact that the courts reached different conclusions based on the unique facts of each complaint does not mean that they announced ‘conflicting rules of law,’” the filing said, partially quoting a legal precedent.

In another case, a divided panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal last week ruled that an Alachua County circuit judge should have dismissed a lawsuit against the University of Florida over fees for services that were not provided.

Copyright 2022 Health News Florida

Tags
Education COVID-19CoronavirusUSFUniversity of South FloridaeducationCollegescourtslawsuitsappeals courtFlorida Supreme Court
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now