Sarasota School Board to consider firing superintendent

Two new members were sworn into the Sarasota School Board Tuesday. They took no time in taking aim at school superintendent Brennan Asplen.

Robyn Marinelli and Tim Enos were sworn in, joining fellow conservatives Karen Rose and Bridget Ziegler.

Rose asked for a special board meeting to consider firing Asplen.

"I am asking for an agenda item to recommend termination of the superintendent's contract," Rose said.

The only member to oppose the move was Tom Edwards, the last of the board's more moderate wing. Supporters of the four other members have called on the board to fire Asplen after critical reviews were presented during his annual evaluation over the summer.

The board will vote whether to fire him at 6 p.m. on December 2.

In other news, the board selected Ziegler as the board chairman for the upcoming year, with Rose as vice-chair.