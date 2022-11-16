© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Education

Sarasota County adds Hurricane Ian makeup days to the academic calendar

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Cathy Carter
Published November 16, 2022 at 2:57 PM EST
empty classroom
Sarasota County students will attend classes for an additional two days to make up for days lost to Hurricane Ian.

The additional two school days were previously scheduled as professional days for teachers and staff.

The extra school days are Jan. 9 and March 20, which were previously scheduled as professional days for teachers and staff.

The dates fall on the Mondays after the winter and spring breaks respectively.

During Ian, North Sarasota County schools were closed for nine days, while students in south Sarasota County missed 13 school days.

All county schools were closed one day because of Hurricane Nicole.

According to the Sarasota Herald Tribune, Manatee County schools missed five days of instruction because of the hurricane — but added no additional days, instead converting several early release days to full days.

An additional 30 minutes of instruction per day, funded through voter-approved tax referendums, will also make up for lost school days in both counties.

