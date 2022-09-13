Manatee County teachers will be getting pay raises

Teachers in Manatee County will be getting pay raises.

The Manatee Count School Board on Tuesday approved a new contract with the Manatee Education Association that will raise the total starting pay for teachers to $55,177 — an increase of $2,267.

The new contract also increases the minimum wage for teachers' aides to $15, up from $13.34, according to a news release.

“During this time when all school districts are struggling to recruit and retain the highly qualified teachers and paraprofessionals our students need and deserve, this is a significant step forward for our school district,” Superintendent Cynthia Saunders said in a news release. “I want to thank the bargaining teams for the district and the MEA, the School Board for its approval of the new contract, and our community for its continued support of our students and schools.”

According to the release, base pay will increase to $48,586. Teachers will also receive a supplement of $6,591 through a 1-mill referendum that Manatee County voters approved in 2018 and renewed last year.

Paraprofessionals will also see an increase of $304 in funds through the referendum.

Other details in the teachers' contract:

Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA)* of $150 applied to each level of the salary schedules (COLA as defined by Florida Statutes 1012.22).

Teachers on the Grandfathered schedule receive a 4 (four)-level increase; those on the Performance schedule who were rated highly effective receive a 5 (five)-level increase and effective receive 4(four)-level increase.

Longevity will maintain current contract language.

Supplemental/Differential pay will increase across the board by 2% plus supplements added (all information will be included with ratification documents).

Credit for prior teaching experience will increase from 10 years to 12 years (the process for receiving credit will be sent out once the contract is ratified).

Masters Supplement increases $300 to $1,500.

Sub Coverage language-$20 per hour when teachers split classes or cover during their planning time; daily pay not to exceed the daily sub rate of $120.

Curriculum Pay (Pay for curriculum and special projects including staff development) increases to $20/hour and is retroactive to Aug. 2, 2022.

Other details in the paraprofessionals' contract: