Education

USF ranks as a top-100 university for the first time in school history

By Sky Lebron
Published September 12, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT
Bulls statues at Marshall Center on USF campus
Carl Lisciandrello
/
WUSF Public Media
For the first time in school history, the University of South Florida received a top-100 ranking among the nation’s universities.

USF comes in at No. 42 in the U.S. News and World Report 2022 rankings, rising four spots from last year in the public university rankings.

For the first time in school history, the University of South Florida received a top-100 ranking among the nation’s universities.

USF comes in at No. 42 in the U.S. News and World Report 2022 rankings, rising four spots from last year in the public university rankings. The university also ranks No. 97 among all public and private universities across the nation.

U.S. News and World Report bases its annual rankings on several factors, including graduation and retention rates, class size, faculty pedigree, and salary range.

“While we should take a moment to celebrate our place in the rankings, I’m reminded that it’s many of the steps we’re taking on our path to becoming a top-25 public university that are most important,” USF President Rhea F. Law said in a Monday news release. “Among the factors U.S. News considers are measurements of student success and faculty excellence, which directly align with key goals in USF’s strategic plan.”

Saint Leo University, which was ranked among the best regional universities last year, was named one of the top universities across the nation for the most international students and campus ethnic diversity.

The University of Florida received the highest ranking in the state. It was tied with the University of North Carolina- Chapel Hill for the position of No. 5 public university in the country. UF ranks 29th across all public and private universities across the nation.

UF maintained it’s ranking from 2021 despite a year filled with controversy, including allegations of the university restricting academic freedom. An accreditation group this past summer found no wrongdoing with the university’s actions.

Florida State University ranks 19th in the nation in public universities, while the University of Central Florida (64th) and Florida International University (72nd) both cracked the top-100.

Florida A&M just missed the top-100 mark, coming in at No. 103.

The University of Miami came in at No. 55 among public and private colleges.

Sky Lebron
As a host and reporter for WUSF, my goal is to unearth and highlight issues that wouldn’t be covered otherwise. If I truly connect with my audience as I relay to them the day’s most important stories and make them think about an issue past the point that I’ve said it in a newscast, that’s a success in my eyes.
