Education

Tell us: What are your thoughts on the upcoming school year?

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Dinorah Prevost
Published July 28, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT
Girl wearing a mask in school looking at a notebook
Pasco County Schools
/
Children return to school in Pasco County on Aug. 10.

Students and teachers are both facing challenges again as schools reopen next month across Tampa Bay.

Students and teachers are getting ready to head back to class after the summer break and Florida Matters wants to hear from you. What are you anxious or excited about?

Schools are facing teacher shortages and educators are figuring out new rules about what they can and can’t teach. Meanwhile, schools will have fewer health protections against COVID-19 than last year.

Let us know what’s on your mind about the upcoming school year in the form below and we may contact you for a future story.

Education back to schoolschools openFlorida schools
Dinorah Prevost
Hi there! I’m Dinorah Prevost and I’m the producer of Florida Matters, WUSF's weekly public affairs show. That basically means that I plan, record and edit the interviews we feature on the show.
See stories by Dinorah Prevost
