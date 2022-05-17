Pinellas County School Board names Kevin Hendrick next superintendent

Pinellas County Schools' next superintendent has long been a leader for the district.

The school board voted unanimously to name Kevin Hendrick as the district's next superintendent at Tuesday's meeting.

Pinellas County Schools / Kevin Hendrick was named superintendent of Pinellas County Schools on May 17, 2022.

Hendrick, currently the district's Associate Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Services, has also served as Director of High School Education and principal of Northeast High School, among other roles.

While board members said finalists Michael Ramirez, Deputy Superintendent of Schools of Denver Public Schools, and Ann Hembrook, Area Superintendent for Marion County Public Schools, are ready to serve, they ultimately chose Hendrick. Members said he would advance the district's goals and increase collaboration.

In addition, they said Hendrick deeply understands the district.

"I am so excited to be doing this...and to be doing it here in Pinellas County. It is a true pleasure and something that is really a lifelong dream," Hendrick said.

Contract negotiations will now begin.

Longtime Superintendent Mike Grego will retire this summer after a decade in the district's top job.