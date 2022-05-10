© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Education

A Florida high school's yearbook is on hold over student protest photos

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published May 10, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT
DeSantis signing the bill, surrounded by children
The Florida Channel
/
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill on March 28, 2022, that forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, a policy that has drawn intense national scrutiny from critics who argue it marginalizes LGBTQ people.

The principal says one page is out of compliance with school board policy since it shows images of students holding rainbow flags and a “love is love” sign.

Students at a central Florida high school were told they won’t get their yearbooks until they're censored.

The principal at Longwood Lyman High School says one page is out of compliance with school board policy.

It shows images of students holding rainbow flags and a “love is love” sign during a protest of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act, otherwise known as the "Don't Say Gay” law.

The law signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis bans classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in grades K through 3.

Students at the school in Longwood planned a protest at Tuesday night’s meeting of the Seminole County School Board.

