Education

Pasco County School Board moves salary referendum to August

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Bailey LeFever
Published May 3, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT
Woman wearing glasses reads from papers on a podium as she stands at a microphone. Other people sit behind her.
Screenshot
/
Pasco County School Board
Pasco County resident Erin Pike asked Pasco County School board members to keep the referendum vote in November, but they voted unanimously Tuesday to move it up to August.

The referendum aims to make district salaries more competitive with nearby counties.

Pasco County voters will decide sooner rather than later if they want to increase their taxes to help raise salaries of school district employees.

At Tuesday's school board meeting, members voted to move the referendum up to August instead of November.

Officials say the move will help voters not confuse it with the Penny for Pasco sales tax vote set for November.

One commenter, Erin Pike, asked board members to keep the vote in November, saying that fewer voters show up for primaries.

"Let the public tell you what they really want. If they vote it in, so be it. Give it a proper chance to hear from the county as a whole," she said.

But the board unanimously approved the August 23 vote.

If voters approve it, the tax rate would go up $1 for every $1,000 of taxable value.

The property tax could bring in up to $37 million per year for the four years it would be in place, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Bailey LeFever
Bailey LeFever is a reporter focusing on education and health in the greater Tampa Bay region.
