Education

Manny Diaz is confirmed as Florida's next education commissioner

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published April 29, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT
Sen. Manny Diaz Jr.
News Service of Florida
/
Republican Sen. Manny Diaz will become the state’s first Hispanic education commissioner.

The Hialeah Republican has served in the Florida Legislature since 2012.

The Florida Board of Education unanimously voted to appoint Diaz on Friday.

The vote came just more than a week after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced him as his choice to replace outgoing Commissioner Richard Corcoran.

Diaz appointment is effective June 1.

Diaz has served in the Florida Legislature since 2012. The Hialeah Republican has also been a teacher, coach, assistant principal and school administrator.

Associated Press
