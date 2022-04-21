Saint Leo University's merger with Marymount California has been called off

A proposed merger between Saint Leo University and another Catholic college in California will not take place.

In July, the Pasco County university's board of trustees announced it planned to unite with Marymount California University and operate under the Saint Leo name.

In a statement Thursday, Saint Leo officials said the schools mutually decided last week to end the agreement.

The arrangement was pending approval from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. That approval was denied in December, and the schools decided to halt the potential merger.

"Last week, the board of trustees at Saint Leo University and Marymount California University mutually decided to end the agreement that would integrate the institutions together under the Saint Leo name," the statement read.

"Faced with an extended timeline for consummation of the transaction, ultimately decided it was in the best interests of both universities to part ways amicably."

Saint Leo has an annual enrollment of more than 18,000 students across five states. Marymount is a private liberal arts university based near Los Angeles, and has an undergraduate enrollment of around 600 students.