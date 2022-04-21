© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Education

Saint Leo University's merger with Marymount California has been called off

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published April 21, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT
Saint Leo University Aerial
Courtesy: Saint Leo University
/
Saint Leo University’s residential campus sits on 294 acres of land and features rolling hills and beautiful lakeside views. A proposed merger between Saint Leo University and Marymount California University will not take place.

In a statement, Saint Leo says its plan was not approved by a governing board, and the schools decided to "part ways amicably."

A proposed merger between Saint Leo University and another Catholic college in California will not take place.

In July, the Pasco County university's board of trustees announced it planned to unite with Marymount California University and operate under the Saint Leo name.

In a statement Thursday, Saint Leo officials said the schools mutually decided last week to end the agreement.

The arrangement was pending approval from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. That approval was denied in December, and the schools decided to halt the potential merger.

"Last week, the board of trustees at Saint Leo University and Marymount California University mutually decided to end the agreement that would integrate the institutions together under the Saint Leo name," the statement read.

"Faced with an extended timeline for consummation of the transaction, ultimately decided it was in the best interests of both universities to part ways amicably."

Saint Leo has an annual enrollment of more than 18,000 students across five states. Marymount is a private liberal arts university based near Los Angeles, and has an undergraduate enrollment of around 600 students.

