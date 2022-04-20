© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Education

Are you struggling with student loan debt?

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published April 20, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT
Certificate presentation ceremony for graduation at the university
nirat/Getty Images
/
iStockphoto
Are you struggling with student loan debt? WUSF wants to hear from you.

Following an NPR investigation, the U.S. Department of Education announced it will provide relief for millions of people who took out federal student loans.

The assistance is expected to start in the fall and will be provided for those who took part in income-driven repayment (IDR) plans. It will result in debt cancellation for at least 40,000 borrowers.

WUSF wants to hear from those of you affected by this program and others facing significant student loan debt.

How are you struggling?

Is it causing you to live paycheck-to-paycheck and — coupled with skyrocketing rents — put you in a serious financial burden?

Fill out the form below, and we may contact you for a future story.

Education America Amplifiedstudent loansstudent loan debt
