Are you struggling with student loan debt?

Following an NPR investigation, the U.S. Department of Education announced it will provide relief for millions of people who took out federal student loans.

The assistance is expected to start in the fall and will be provided for those who took part in income-driven repayment (IDR) plans. It will result in debt cancellation for at least 40,000 borrowers.

