© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Florida has 3rd largest number of school book ban incidents

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By AP
Published April 10, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT
Some of the banned books of 2021, according to the ALA.
LA Johnson
/
NPR

There have been more than 200 instances of public school districts in Florida banning books since last July.

That's the third highest number of incidents of any state in the U.S., according to a new report from an advocacy group for writing professionals.

PEN America says Florida had 204 instances of book banning in seven school districts between July 2021 and March 2022. Only Texas and Pennsylvania had higher numbers.

PEN America says the school districts were in Brevard, Clay, Flagler, Indian River, Orange, Pinellas and Polk counties.

Books banned in Florida include Isabel Allende’s “The House of Spirits" and Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Tags

Education Book Bans
AP
See stories by AP
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content