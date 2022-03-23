© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
floridalegislature_nsf_040920.jpg
2022 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2022 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

DeSantis receives a bill that would create student epilepsy plans

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published March 23, 2022 at 6:42 AM EDT

The bill would require schools to create “individualized seizure action” plans at the request of parents, with the plans providing guidelines for caring for students with epilepsy.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday formally received an education bill that calls for creating individualized plans to care for students who have epilepsy or seizure disorders.

Lawmakers unanimously passed the bill (HB 173) during the legislative session that ended last week. DeSantis will have until April 6 to act on it.

The bill would require schools to create “individualized seizure action” plans at the request of parents, with the plans providing guidelines for caring for students with epilepsy.

The plans would have to be developed and signed by medical professionals in consultation with the students’ parents. Plans also would be required to include information such as the students’ symptoms, emergency contacts and details about medications and how to administer them.

School employees who have “regular contact” with students who have individualized plans would be required to complete training on caring for students with epilepsy and seizure disorders.

Copyright 2022 Health News Florida

Tags

Education 2022 Florida LegislatureEpilepsy
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content