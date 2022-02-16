Pinellas is seeking the public's input in selecting its new school superintendent

Pinellas County Schools has been working to finalize a process to select a new superintendent since the longtime leader, Michael Grego, announced his retirement in January.

Grego’s last day as superintendent is July 1 and with the end of the 2021-2022 school year approaching, Pinellas County Schools is asking the community for feedback.

There are several ways the community can provide feedback and help select the new superintendent. A few of the opportunities for participation include an online survey and community forums that will include remote or in-person options.

The anonymous online survey is open now and will remain open until Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.

PCS, the Pinellas County School Board, the Pinellas Education Foundation, and the Florida School Boards Association have contracted Research Data Services, an independent research firm, to conduct the survey and gather insights from the community.

Anyone who experiences technical difficulties while taking the survey can contact research@researchdatallc.com or call Research Data Services at (813) 254-2975 for support.

Community forums will also be hosted at three different locations throughout the county.

In an attempt to reach as many families and members of the public as possible, remote participation locations will be provided in north, mid and south county.

The remote locations will provide technical support, including computers and internet service. Participants at the remote locations will be able to see the in-person forums virtually and participate online.

During the forums, participants will answer several questions. In-person participants will be grouped by table and a representative at each table will provide a group answer to the moderator. Written responses will also be collected and virtual participants will be able to submit comments in the Zoom link’s chat room. However, there will be no open microphone opportunity.

During Grego’s 10 years as superintendent, high school graduation rates increased from just under 70% to 92%. He was also named Florida’s Superintendent of the Year in 2018.

Community Forums Currently Scheduled

Feb. 23, 6 p.m.:

Feb. 24, 6 p.m.:

Feb. 28, 6 p.m.: