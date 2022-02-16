We're asking teachers across Tampa Bay: What challenges are you facing?

Between the coronavirus pandemic, staffing shortages, and initiatives going through the Florida Legislature — including critical race theory and the "Parental Rights in Education" bill, also known as the "Don't Say Gay" bill — it has been a particularly difficult time for some teachers.

Teachers have faced several challenges throughout the pandemic. Student absences have resulted in children falling behind, and staffing shortages have resulted in many teachers losing valuable planning time as they fill gaps in their schedules.

If you’re a teacher in the greater Tampa Bay region, WUSF wants to hear from you.

What challenges are you facing? What are the big issues at your school, or in your classroom?

Fill out the form below, and we may contact you for a future story.