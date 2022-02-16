© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Education
We're asking teachers across Tampa Bay: What challenges are you facing?

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Kerry Sheridan
Published February 16, 2022 at 3:03 PM EST
teacher in front of class
iStock
/

Are you a teacher who is struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic or proposed curriculum changes? We want to hear from you.

Between the coronavirus pandemic, staffing shortages, and initiatives going through the Florida Legislature — including critical race theory and the "Parental Rights in Education" bill, also known as the "Don't Say Gay" bill — it has been a particularly difficult time for some teachers.

Teachers have faced several challenges throughout the pandemic. Student absences have resulted in children falling behind, and staffing shortages have resulted in many teachers losing valuable planning time as they fill gaps in their schedules.

If you’re a teacher in the greater Tampa Bay region, WUSF wants to hear from you.

What challenges are you facing? What are the big issues at your school, or in your classroom?

Fill out the form below, and we may contact you for a future story.

Kerry Sheridan
I cover health and K-12 education – two topics that have overlapped a lot since the pandemic began.
