Hillsborough County schools reach a tentative agreement with the teachers union, calls for raises

Hillsborough County public school workers would receive a raise under a tentative agreement reached Monday between the school district and teachers union.

The agreement was part of ongoing labor talks between the Hillsborough Classroom Teachers Association and the school district.

In a press release Monday, Superintendent Addison Davis said the raises would go to all instructional personnel, including teachers, counselors, social workers, and school psychologists.

"Our instructional employees have been a beacon of hope for families across our community in a time of immense need," Davis said in the release. "They continue to tirelessly provide academic and emotional supports during one of the most uncertain times we have ever faced as an educational system.

"Hillsborough County Public Schools is grateful to be able to honor their sacrifices and dedication with this agreement."

The agreement still needs to be ratified by the teachers' union and approved by the school board, according to the release.

Under the proposal, the raises would take place in the 2021-22 school year and would be based on current salary, ranging from $799 to $2,200.

Davis said the district continues to operate in a deficit but was was able to propose the one-time raises through the federal CARES Act and by decreasing expenses.

“Our employees have been working through two arduous years in our schools and deserve this agreement and more," teachers association president Rob Kriete said in the release. "HCTA will continue to work with the district to improve our teaching and learning conditions."

The tentative agreement comes as the Florida lawmakers consider teacher salary increases during its current legislative session.

