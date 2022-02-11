Florida high school seniors can use SAT, ACT scores to fulfill graduation requirements

The Florida Department of Education says seniors can continue to use a combination of SAT and ACT scores to graduate.

Not all of this year’s senior class got to take the statewide 10th grade English language arts standardized test as it was canceled the first time due to COVID.

The Florida Department of Education has voted once again to allow students to use other scores to determine whether a student can graduate.

Department Commissioner Juan Copa says that includes SAT and ACT results.

The board also voted to allow other assessments to be used in place of the statewide English as a Second Language standardized test.

“In the absence of a state of emergency, the State Board does not have the authority to waive completely assessment requirements for graduation. Those are statutorily required. However, the State Board does have the authority to use concordant scores and the implementation of those new scores. So again, this one year delay is targeted specifically towards those students that were directly impacted by the cancellation of those assessments in spring of 2020. And is consistent with the compassion and grace that’s been extended to Florida students over the last two years.”

A combination of progress reports, quizzes and tests, student portfolios and summer language programs are all acceptable alternatives.

