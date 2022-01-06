Pinellas Superintendent Michael A. Grego to retire at the end of the school year

Pinellas County Schools Superintendent Michael A. Grego announced he is retiring at the end of the 2021-22 school year.

Grego, who has served as superintendent for the last 10 years, did not give a reason for stepping down but said it is "time to pass the baton."

“Pinellas County Schools is an exceptional district because of the amazing staff, students, families and community that work together to achieve excellence. I am so proud of our collective accomplishments over the past 10 years,” Grego said in a press release. “Together, we have taken a district that desperately needed stability and brought a renewed focus on student achievement, district and school operations, facility modernizations and fiscal discipline.

"Collaboratively, we developed one of the highest achieving, most productive, accomplished and student-centered districts in the state and nation. I am excited to watch the race continue at what I know will be an even greater pace of improvement."

Grego's last day is July 1.

According to the release, graduation rates among Pinellas County's high school students improved significantly under Grego's tenure. The district had a graduation rate of just under 70% when he took over for John A. Stewart and is now graduating students at a rate of 92%.

Other highlights:



The Black graduation rate rose from 56% to 86.3%

The Hispanic graduation rate increased from 64% to 92%

Students with disabilities increased their graduation rate from under 40% to 83.8%

English learners advanced from 48% to 91%

“Dr. Grego has done a truly outstanding job making Pinellas County Schools a national leader in public education,” School Board Chair Eileen Long said in the release. “I have served with Dr. Grego over the last five years and know he has given his all to the students and staff of Pinellas County Schools.

"He has served with honor, integrity and above all heart, and has always led with what is best for the students. I am deeply saddened by the news, but I know Dr. Grego is leaving our district in a much better place than when he started, and I am confident our next superintendent has an exceptional foundation to continue our progress."

Grego took over for Stewart as superintendent in 2012 after serving as superintendent for the Osceola County school system. He has worked public education in the state for 42 years.

He was the president of the Florida Association of District School Superintendents in 2020-21 and was named Florida's Superintendent of the Year in 2018.

The school district said in the release it will finalize a process to select a new superintendent.

More on Grego's tenure as Pinellas superintendent can be found here.