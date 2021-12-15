© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Education

The Broward County School District will pay the Parkland shooting victims $26 million

December 15, 2021
Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Feb. 15, 2018 in Parkland following a deadly shooting at the school. The families of most of those killed in the 2018 Florida high school massacre have settled their lawsuit against the federal government. Sixteen of the 17 killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland had sued over the FBI’s failure to stop the gunman even though it had received information he intended to attack. The settlement reached Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 is confidential.

It will be shared with families of the victims along with others who were injured.

A South Florida school district will pay more than $26 million to the families of 17 people killed in the 2018 shooting massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Money also will go to some survivors of the shooting.

The Broward County school board approved the settlements on Tuesday. The $25 million will be shared by 51 plaintiffs, including families of the dead and others who were injured.

Another $1.25 million will be paid in one lump sum to Anthony Borges, who suffered some of the most severe injuries.

